U.S. Launches Mass Expulsion Of Migrants Gathered In Texas Border Town

U.S. Launches Mass Expulsion Of Migrants Gathered In Texas Border Town

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America’s swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.

*SEE MORE: Thousands...

Full Article