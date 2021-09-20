U.S. Launches Mass Expulsion Of Migrants Gathered In Texas Border Town

Watch VideoThe U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America’s swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.
