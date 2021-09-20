U.S. to Lift Travel Ban on Vaccinated Visitors
Published
Travelers who provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before boarding a flight will be able to fly to the United States.Full Article
Published
Travelers who provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before boarding a flight will be able to fly to the United States.Full Article
Travelers who provide proof of full vaccination against the coronavirus before boarding a flight will be able to enter the United..
President Joe Biden is set to require that all international travelers flying into the United States be fully vaccinated starting..