Democrats aim to suspend debt limit with bill to avoid government shutdown
Published
House Democrats will combine a short-term government spending bill with an increase in the debt limit, a package slated to hit the floor...Full Article
Published
House Democrats will combine a short-term government spending bill with an increase in the debt limit, a package slated to hit the floor...Full Article
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats will..