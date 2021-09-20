Hero Of 'Hotel Rwanda' Sentenced To 25 Years For Terror-Related Charges
A Rwandan court has sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, the man who inspired Hotel Rwanda, to 25 years in prison for terror-related charges.Full Article
The man who was portrayed in the Hollywood film as a life-saving hero during the Rwandan genocide has been sentenced to two and a..
A Rwandan court finds Paul Rusesabagina guilty of supporting a terrorist group.