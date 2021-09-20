R. Kelly Prosecutors Rest Their Case In Federal Sexual Abuse Trial

Watch VideoProsecutors at the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial ended their case Monday after calling dozens of witnesses over the past month who detailed the government’s sweeping allegations against the singer in lurid detail.
The defense began its case later in the day by starting to call Kelly loyalists to the witness stand...
