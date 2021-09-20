500 US women athletes ask Supreme Court to uphold abortion rights
Published
More than 500 current and former American women athletes are warning the Supreme Court that eroding access to abortion care in America...Full Article
Published
More than 500 current and former American women athletes are warning the Supreme Court that eroding access to abortion care in America...Full Article
A group of women athletes including Megan Rapinoe, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to protect..
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) says the Supreme Court decision to not intervene to stop a Texas law that prohibits abortions after fetal..