McConnell privately urged GOP senators to oppose debt ceiling hike
Published
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) privately urged Republican senators to vote against raising the debt ceiling as Congress...Full Article
Published
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) privately urged Republican senators to vote against raising the debt ceiling as Congress...Full Article
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Republicans would support a short-term government funding bill if Democrats opt..