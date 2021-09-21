Trudeau's Liberals Win Canada Election, But Missed The Majority In Parliament
Published
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election on Monday, but he alienated some voters by calling a snap vote two years ahead of schedule.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election on Monday, but he alienated some voters by calling a snap vote two years ahead of schedule.Full Article
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party won its third straight Canadian federal election on Monday and its second consecutive..
Watch VideoCanadians voted Monday in a tight pandemic election that threatens to knock Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from..