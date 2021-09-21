FBI Searched A Hard Drive Connected To Gabby Petito's Disappearance

Watch VideoAn autopsy is scheduled for today on the body found at a remote Wyoming campsite over the weekend. Investigators say the body found on the edge of Grand Teton National Park matches the description of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.
On Monday, the FBI raided the home of Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, and removed...
