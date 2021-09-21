Trudeau's Election Bet Fails, But Tory Rival Might Lose Job

Watch VideoPrime Minister Justin Trudeau secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base.
Trudeau bet Canadians didn't want a Conservative government during a...
Watch VideoPrime Minister Justin Trudeau secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base.