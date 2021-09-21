Report: Ben Simmons Won't Report to 76ers Training Camp, Doesn't Intend to Return to Team
Published
Ben Simmons is forcing his way out of Philadelphia before the start of the 2021-22 season.Full Article
Published
Ben Simmons is forcing his way out of Philadelphia before the start of the 2021-22 season.Full Article
Philadelphia star Ben Simmons will not go to training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the team, ESPN..
Ben Simmons does not plan to report to the Sixers or play for the team again, sources told ESPN.