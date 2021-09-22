Taliban ask to address U.N. General Assembly
The Taliban's new foreign minister has asked to address world leaders at this week's United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, a U.N. spokesman said Tuesday. The…Full Article
The United Nations says the Taliban have challenged the credentials of Afghanistan’s former UN ambassador and are asking to speak..