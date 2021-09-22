Kremlin giggles at Biden's remarks about LGBT from Chechnya to Cameroon

The remarks that US President Joe Biden made about the violation of the rights of sexual minorities in all countries of the world — from Chechnya to Cameroon — were incorrect from the point of view of political geography, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "This passage was a bit missed out by proofreaders,” Peskov said commenting on Biden's recent statement. Earlier, speaking at the session of the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden called on the international community to protect the rights of the LGBT community.