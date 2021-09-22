House Passes Bill Increasing Funding And Suspending Debt Limit

Watch VideoThe House voted to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis.
The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30, the end...
