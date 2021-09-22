Suspects to stand trial in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart
Published
A California judge has ordered the man last seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished from Cal Poly 25 years ago to stand trial for murder.Full Article
Published
A California judge has ordered the man last seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished from Cal Poly 25 years ago to stand trial for murder.Full Article
At today's hearing, the defense pointed out other people who may have been associated with Smart leading up to her disappearance...