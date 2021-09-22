Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant in bloody press conference altercation
Published
Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant threw punches at each other at the conference during a staredown ahead of their supper middleweight title...Full Article
Published
Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant threw punches at each other at the conference during a staredown ahead of their supper middleweight title...Full Article
Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant came to blows in the latest of a long line of scraps that have broken out at boxing press..
The super-middleweight clash between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant may not got ahead as expected after the pair were involved in a..