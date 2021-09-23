U.S. Jobless Claims Tick Up From Near A Pandemic Low

Watch VideoThe number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the Delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market's recovery, at least temporarily.
Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 16,000 from...
