Islamic State uses Taliban's own tactics to attack Afghanistan's new rulers
Published
A deadly attack on Kabul airport last month and a series of bomb blasts in Jalalabad, all claimed by the local affiliate of ISIS, have underlined the threat to stability from violent terrorist groups who remain unreconciled to the Taliban. Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, has downplayed the threat saying ISIS had no effective presence in Afghanistan, but commanders on ground do not dismiss the threat so lightly.Full Article