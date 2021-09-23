News24.com | US special envoy for Haiti resigns amid deportations - report
Published
The US special envoy for Haiti, Ambassador Daniel Foote, has resigned, a senior State Department official said, amid mass deportations of Haitians.Full Article
Published
The US special envoy for Haiti, Ambassador Daniel Foote, has resigned, a senior State Department official said, amid mass deportations of Haitians.Full Article
President Biden's Special Envoy for Haiti Ambassador Daniel Foote resigned Thursday, saying he will not take part in the United..