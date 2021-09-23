Police: 1 Dead, 12 Wounded In TN Grocery Store Shooting; Shooter Dead

Watch VideoA shooting at a Tennessee grocery store left one person dead and 12 others injured Thursday afternoon, and the shooter was subsequently found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store in an upscale suburb of Memphis, authorities said.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooting broke...
