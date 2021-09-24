Former Louisiana State Trooper Charged In Pummeling Of Black Man

Watch VideoA former Louisiana State Police trooper has been charged with a civil rights violation for pummeling a Black motorist 18 times with a flashlight — the first criminal case to emerge from federal investigations into troopers' beatings of at least three Black men.
A grand jury on Thursday indicted Jacob Brown for the...
