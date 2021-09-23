Tom Brady defends personal trainer amid criticism of Bill Belichick
Published
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came to the defense of Alex Guerrero on Thursday after his longtime personal trainer...Full Article
Published
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came to the defense of Alex Guerrero on Thursday after his longtime personal trainer...Full Article
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s breakup was “a Bill thing,” according to Alex Guerrero, the quarterback’s personal trainer..
Alex Guerrero, Brady’s longtime friend, trainer and business partner, shed light on the quarterback’s relationship with Bill..