South Korea Pushes To End Korean War To Restore Peace, North Korea Dismisses the Call

HNGN

Published

South Korea's call for a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a means to restore peace was rejected by North Korea, which said Friday that such a move might be used as a "smokescreen" to hide the US hostile policy against the North.

