Five tourists die in storm on Mount Elbrus, 14 others rescued

During the search and rescue operation, 14 people were found and delivered to doctors, of whom 11 were hospitalized. Five tourists died. Three of the victims are residents of St. Petersburg, Yakutsk and Ekaterinburg. The bodies of three climbers, who died while ascending the Mount of Elbrus, will be lowered from the mountain on Friday, September 24, a source in emergency services told TASS. "During the day on Friday, rescuers will begin lowering the bodies of three dead climbers from Elbrus," the source told the agency.