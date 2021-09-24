Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction for the murder of George Floyd, citing 14 complaints about his high-profile trial earlier this year in a case that roiled the US and laid bare deep racial divisions.Full Article
News24.com | Ex-cop Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder files appeal
