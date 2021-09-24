CDC chief overrules panel, says at-risk workers need booster shots
Published
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky broke from the panel’s recommendation, noting that her decision aligned with the FDA’s authorization...Full Article
Published
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky broke from the panel’s recommendation, noting that her decision aligned with the FDA’s authorization...Full Article
Watch VideoThe CDC endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans on Thursday, opening a major new..
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable..