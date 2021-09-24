Biden: Budget Talks Hit 'Stalemate,' $3.5T May Take A While

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden said Friday that talks over his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan have hit a "stalemate" in Congress as he made the case for his expansive effort to recast the nation's tax and spending programs and make what he sees as sweeping, overdue investments.
President Biden spoke at the White House as...
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden said Friday that talks over his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan have hit a "stalemate" in Congress as he made the case for his expansive effort to recast the nation's tax and spending programs and make what he sees as sweeping, overdue investments.