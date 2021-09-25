Rory McIlroy to sit Ryder Cup session after struggling on Day 1
Rory McIlroy, who lost in both of his sessions Friday, will sit out a session of the Ryder Cup for the first time in his career when...Full Article
There's no Rory McIlroy in the morning four-balls at the Ryder Cup as the Northern Irish star has been dropped for the first time..
The US dominated both sessions, with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia registering Europe's only win at Whistling Straits