Judge Slams Gov. Abbott 'Shamelessly Taking His Orders' From Trump on Texas Election Audits
Published
Some Texas county judges expressed frustration following the announcement, saying they do not know what the audits entail.Full Article
Published
Some Texas county judges expressed frustration following the announcement, saying they do not know what the audits entail.Full Article
In the state of Texas in 2020, Trump defeated Biden by more than 5 percentage points but still wants the vote count "audited" like..