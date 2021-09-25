Dog the Bounty Hunter' Duane Chapman joins search for Brian Laundrie
Published
Television personality Duane Lee Chapman, better known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has joined the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, the...Full Article
Published
Television personality Duane Lee Chapman, better known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has joined the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, the...Full Article
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is putting his unique set of skills to work by trying his hand at tracking down Brian Laundrie.
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman wed his fiancée Francie Frane Thursday in Colorado amid family turmoil