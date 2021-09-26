China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects -Caixin
Published
Several local governments in China have set up special custodian accounts for property projects of its most indebted developer,...Full Article
Published
Several local governments in China have set up special custodian accounts for property projects of its most indebted developer,...Full Article
Chinese officials are bracing for a potential financial crisis as giant real estate conglomerate China Evergrande Group appears to..