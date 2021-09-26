COVID-19 hospital occupancy down as Quebec reports 719 new cases
Quebec reported 719 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as a recent rise in hospitalizations appeared to slow over the weekend.Full Article
Another 35,623 COVID-19 cases and 180 virus-related deaths have been reported in the UK, with 7,124 people currently in hospital..
[NFA] The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to..