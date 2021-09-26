On game-winning touchdown, Chargers QB Justin Herbert changed the play from a run
Published
As the Chargers prepared for a first and goal play from the Kansas City four with 36 seconds to play, the Chargers wanted to milk the...Full Article
Published
As the Chargers prepared for a first and goal play from the Kansas City four with 36 seconds to play, the Chargers wanted to milk the...Full Article
The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT):
___
6:30 p.m.
The NFL has the first 14-11..
Dallas is short multiple pass rushers against the Chargers and Justin Herbert.