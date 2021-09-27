S.Korea's Moon hints at dog meat ban amid debate over animal rights
Published
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there might be a need to prohibit dog meat consumption amid debate over the...Full Article
Published
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there might be a need to prohibit dog meat consumption amid debate over the...Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there might be a need to prohibit dog meat consumption..