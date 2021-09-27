Jaguars trading 2020 first-round CB CJ Henderson to Panthers for TE Dan Arnold
The Jaguars are cutting bait with their top selection from the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville has agreed to trade CB C.J. Henderson to the...Full Article
The Carolina Panthers on Monday acquired cornerback CJ Henderson and a fifth-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars for tight end..