New York Prepares for Healthcare Disruptions as Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect
New York state’s healthcare system is bracing for staff shortages this week as a vaccine mandate takes effect at midnight on Monday,...Full Article
Thousands of nursing home workers scrambled to get COVID-19 vaccines in the days before New York's vaccine mandate took effect..
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York said she is considering the deployment of the National Guard to fill in staffing shortages that..