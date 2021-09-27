Government shutdown deadline looms as Senate prepares to vote on funding bill
Published
Republicans have said they intend to block the bill because they don't support raising the nation's debt limit.Full Article
Published
Republicans have said they intend to block the bill because they don't support raising the nation's debt limit.Full Article
Watch VideoBy the end of the week, the government could shut down for the third time in as many years. But what comes after could..
Watch VideoThe House voted to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid,..