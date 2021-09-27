R&B Superstar R. Kelly Convicted In Federal Sexual Abuse Trial

Watch VideoR. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty of racketeering on...
