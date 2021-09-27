New Taliban Chancellor Bars Women From Kabul University
The new policy for Afghanistan’s premier university is another major blow to women’s rights under Taliban rule, and to a two-decade effort to build up higher education.Full Article
Women will no longer be allowed to attend classes or work at Kabul University “until an Islamic environment is created,” the..
It's the latest encroachment on women's rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power last month.