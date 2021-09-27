French President Emmanuel Macron gets hit with an egg by a teen at food fair
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron was hit on the shoulder by an egg thrown at him by a young man during a visit to an international food trade fair.
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron was hit on the shoulder by an egg thrown at him by a young man during a visit to an international food trade fair.
French President Emmanuel Macron was hit on the shoulder Monday by an egg thrown at him by a young man during a visit to an..
French President Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg as he walked through a restaurant trade fair in Lyon on Monday, although the egg..