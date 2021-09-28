Watch VideoIn his first congressional testimony on the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the military's execution of a frantic airlift from Kabul and asserted it will be "difficult but absolutely possible" to contain future threats from Afghanistan without troops on...Full Article
Defense Secretary Defends Execution Of Final Airlift From Kabul
