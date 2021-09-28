The Green Party and the business-friendly Free Democrats plan to hold exploratory talks with each other before meeting with the main chancellor candidates in the coming days. They appear to be worlds apart but are already finding some common ground.Full Article
Germany's Kingmakers: Difficult Talks Ahead for Greens and Free Democrats
