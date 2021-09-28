Lions Release LB Jamie Collins
No Jamie Collins trade ended up materializing, and the Lions are moving on. They officially released Collins on Tuesday afternoon. …Full Article
With Jamie Collins gone, Trey Flowers is the only major ex-Patriot signed in the Quinntricia era left with the Detroit Lions.
Lions rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes says he's ready for the added opportunity with Jamie Collins out of the lineup against the..