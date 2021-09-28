Zac Brown Band cancels shows after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19
Published
“I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour.’ Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive...Full Article
Published
“I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour.’ Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive...Full Article
The band was forced to cancel several upcoming tour dates after lead singer Zac Brown, 43, tested positive for COVID-19, "despite..