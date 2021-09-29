Bond is back: 007 film ‘No Time To Die’ premieres in London
With a guest list made up of Oscar winners and British royalty, James Bond film “No Time To Die” finally held its delayed world premiere...Full Article
The film was initially due to be released in April 2020 but has suffered multiple delays because of the pandemic.
Daniel Craig and the cast of the new James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ have arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where..