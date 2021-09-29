Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens falsely arrested and handcuffed victim, court told
"Sarah was handcuffed and unable to defend herself," Everard's father, Jeremy, said. "This preys on my mind all the time."Full Article
Sarah's grieving relatives read out statements during the sentencing hearing of murderer Wayne Couzens
New details on Sarah Everard’s murder emerge from the sentencing hearing where prosecutors learn that Wayne Couzens kidnapped..