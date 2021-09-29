Journalist Katty Kay resigns from OZY Media in fallout from NYT story
Published
Veteran journalist and political analyst Katty Kay has resigned from her position at Ozy Media in the wake of a New York Times story...Full Article
Published
Veteran journalist and political analyst Katty Kay has resigned from her position at Ozy Media in the wake of a New York Times story...Full Article
Katty Kay, a veteram BBC political analyst and journalist, resigned from her senior editor position with Ozy Media yesterday..
Ms Kay has quit Ozy Media after reports one of its executives deceived potential investors.