A number of media outlets, with reference to sources in military circles of Syria, reported that the Turkish army was retreating from the southern part of the Syrian province of Idlib towards the north. The Turkish army started retreating after the meeting of presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Sochi, Avia.pro rerpots. Turkish tanks and other armored vehicles have already left part of Idlib. Military units move along M4 highway. At the same time, the Turkish army retains control over the route itself.