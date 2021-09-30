Justice Sonia Sotomayor: 'There is going to be a lot of dissapointment in the law'
Published
"I can't change Texas's law, but you can," Sotomayor said of a recently enacted Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.Full Article
Published
"I can't change Texas's law, but you can," Sotomayor said of a recently enacted Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.Full Article
"I can't change Texas's law, but you can," Sotomayor said of a recently enacted Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of..