Jamie Spears responds to Britney's conservatorship ruling: It's 'a loss' for her
Published
Jamie’s attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, issued a statement explaining why they feel Wednesday’s bombshell ruling was the “wrong” decision.Full Article
Published
Jamie’s attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, issued a statement explaining why they feel Wednesday’s bombshell ruling was the “wrong” decision.Full Article
Britney Spears's lawyer has filed new legal documents requesting a judge move up a court hearing regarding her controversial..